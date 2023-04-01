WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Live Coverage & Results (April 1st, 2023)

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

The following are the live results of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39: NIGHT 1 RESULTS (4/1/2023)

Kayla Braxton introduces us to the Kickoff Show after the "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena airs. We shoot to the pre-show panel where she introduces her All-Star Panel for the official WrestleMania 39: Night 1 pre-show.

First up, Wade Barrett. The fans pop as he introduces himself. Next is Booker T. The fans pop even louder as he talks about being up since 6am working due to the NXT Stand & Deliver show earlier today. Peter Rosenberg then introduces himself and they begin running down the lineup for tonight's show.

After they run down the lineup for night one, we see a live shot of fans filtering into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Braxton sends things over to Byron Saxton in the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone. He talks over a ton of crowd noise and asks some of the fans about some of the matches.

Things wrap up with Saxton in the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone and then we shoot to our first "Road to WrestleMania" video package. First up, an in-depth look at the road leading up to tonight's SmackDown Women's Championship showdown between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

From there, we return to the panelists where they weigh-in with their thoughts on the Charlotte-Ripley bout. Barrett picks Ripley. Booker picks Flair. Rosenberg goes with Ripley. The panelists go 2-1 in favor of Ripley winning the title. After the predictions, we head to a quick commercial break.

Following the break, we shoot to a history of WrestleMania video package, looking at the growth of the annual spectacle since its' inception back in 1985. The video, much like the Royal Rumble statistics video packages, looks at some of the interesting records and notable numbers throughout the years.

Once the video package on WrestleMania history wraps up, we return to the panelists who shift gears and begin talking about the last time WrestleMania was in Hollywood. Those who have competed at WrestleMania, such as Barrett and Booker T, talk about their memories performing on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

We shoot to the "Road to WrestleMania" video package for the U.S. title showdown between Austin Theory and John Cena. After it wraps up, we shoot to the panelists again, who are joined by actor/comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.

After a commercial break, we return to the panelists where they send us into a video package for the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Once the package wraps up, we head back to the panelists, who are now joined by Maria Menounos.

Menounos shows her old school chops by once again doing the Dusty Rhodes hard-times promo -- verbatim. She talks about her experience at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and she also gives her thoughts on some of the matches.

Now we see a video package highlighting Rey Mysterio's big weekend and his "Road to WrestleMania" video for his showdown against his son, Dominik Mysterio. When we return, Rafael Amaya appears and is hyped up. He turns to talk to the crowd so long that Rosenberg goes and turns him around so we don't have to stare at his back for several minutes.

The crowd tries instigating some fights between Amaya and Booker T and then Amaya and Wade Barrett because of how hyped up Amaya is. They wrap up and then send us into the "All Rhodes leads to Roman" video package showing the build to the main event of WrestleMania 39: Night 2.

Stephen A. Smith joins the pre-show panelists as the fans chant his name in the background. Booker T names this his Shucky Ducky Quack Quack moment of the evening. Stephen A. Smith talks about this being his first WrestleMania. The fans are with him until he says he was a Bill Goldberg guy. The fans boo and then chant "Booker T! Booker T!"

Rosenberg talks about how Stephen A. Smith is only at big boxing events, big UFC events, the NBA finals, etc. He uses that to illustrate just how big of an event WrestleMania is this weekend and this year. Stephen A. Smith jokingly says he doesn't go to scrub events.

After they joke with him some more and he talks about possibly wanting to be a bad guy manager in WWE, they wrap things up and we head to another quick commercial time out. When we return, the panelists give their thoughts on the Men's Showcase match.

From there, things are sent over to Cathy Kelley, who is standing by with Johnny Knoxville. Knoxville hasn't buried the hatchet with Sami Zayn after their battle last year. He talks about how Sami Zayn can't be trusted. He feels Kevin Owens is a good guy but Zayn will squeeze the life out of him. He predicts The Usos will beat on Zayn like the bottom of a Heinz 57 ketchup bottle.

Byron Saxton takes over from there inside the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone gallery, which shows some ring gear and other items featured at past WrestleMania events. Saxton sees a picture of The Miz and tries to do the same pose in an odd moment. From there, we head into another commercial break.

The panelists take over when we return and Kayla Braxton sends us into the "Road to WrestleMania" video package for the six-woman showdown pitting WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Becky Lynch, Lita and WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL.

We head into a commercial break after the panelists give their picks for the six-woman match. We move into a Bobby Lashley video package after that. We then shoot to the panelists who set up the "Road to WrestleMania" package for Logan Paul vs. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins.

When that package wraps up, we return to the panelists who are now joined by boxing mega-star Ryan Garcia. He talks about his friend Logan Paul going up against Rollins and vows to beat Gervonta "Tank" Davis when they meet.

Now we head to another commercial break. When we return, Byron Saxton is with three non-profit organization leaders who are rewarded for their dedication to the city of Los Angeles. WWE and C4 are providing grants to re-build and refurbish their community centers.

We see a video package for the Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos match for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships and then we return to the panelists who give their thoughts and predictions for the match, while also goofing on the Corey Graves-tied bow-tie of Peter Rosenberg coming apart without anyone telling him until the pre-show is over. That wraps up the Kickoff Show. It's time for night one of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood!

Becky G. is introduced and she sings "America the Beautiful" as the initial cold open to night one of WrestleMania 39 here at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. She kills it and the fans show her a ton of love. From there, we shoot to the Kevin Hart cold open video package for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood: Night 1.

The Miz & Snoop Dogg Kick Off WrestleMania 39

We shoot inside SoFi Stadium after the funny cold open package wraps up. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show and then the WrestleMania host The Miz's theme hits. The Miz is in the ring with Snoop Dogg.

The two do a take off of the Snoop Dogg and Andy Samberg Corona commercial, as Miz tries explaining why he and Snoop are the same. The Miz and Snoop banter a bit more and play to the crowd and tease some of the matches and Superstars performing tonight.

WWE United States Championship

Austin Theory (C) vs. John Cena

Now the two introduce the reigning and defending WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. He makes his way out and the two make their way down to the ring as the camera pans to Michael Cole and Corey Graves for the first time.

Graves congratulates Cole on calling his 22nd WrestleMania, the most of any commentator in WWE history. They send things over to the Spanish commentary team, who get their on-camera appearance.

Theory settles in the ring and his music dies down. Cole talks about how John Cena has granted more Make-A-Wishes than anyone in Make-A-Wish Foundation history with over 600. This leads to a video package for Cena and WWE's connection with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

We return inside the stadium where the ring announcer directs our attention to a ton of fans at the top of the entrance stage whose dream it was to go to WrestleMania. They are all at the top of the stage for John Cena's ring entrance, and his theme hits and the crowd goes nuts as he emerges.

Cena settles in the ring and throws his baseball cap into the fans, exposing his increasingly balding dome. It's getting bad, folks. The bell sounds and the crowd goes absolutely ballistic as we're off-and-running with our first match of the evening here at WrestleMania.

The two lock up and Cena throws Theory down with authority. The two separate and lock up again and now Cena takes Theory down with a side-head lock. The loud "Let's go Cena!" and "Cena sucks!" dueling chants break out as the two continue to go at it. Cena throws Theory down and taunts him.

Now the two lock up again and Cena muscles Theory into a corner. He backs up and smirks at him with a confident look. Theory backs Cena into a corner after they back up this time. Theory tries biting at Cena's ear. He does and then attacks Cena from behind as he was complaining to the referee about the bite.

Theory flips and hits a jumping blockbuster on Cena for a close near fall. Moments later, Theory tries flipping through the ropes and leaping for a high spot but Cena shucks him away and then drops down and slaps the STFU on him. He cranks back but Theory bites his way free. He sneak attacks Cena from behind once again as he complains to the referee.

Austin Theory does the "You Can't See Me" gesture and taunts Cena and the fans, who loudly boo him. Theory gets cocky and tries covering Cena with a boot on the chest, but the future WWE Hall of Fame legend kicks out. Theory taunts the crowd again as he stalks Cena.

Cena blocks a Theory stomp and muscles his way to his feet. Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment but Theory avoids it and plants Cena for another close near fall attempt. The fans loudly boo again as Theory taunts them and then hits a running clothesline on Cena in the corner.

We see Super Cena emerge now as he turns the offensive tables on Theory. He knocks Theory down and sets him up for the Five Knuckle Shuffle. He tells Theory "You Can't See Me" and connects with it. The ref gets bumped and Cena gets the STF on Theory. Theory taps out. Cena lets go and celebrates like he won but the ref didn't see it.

Theory blasts Cena with a low blow and hits his A-Town Down finisher and covers Cena. 1-2-3. Theory wins and retains the U.S. title.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Austin Theory

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

It's Men Showcase time!

Titus O'Neil makes his way out to join Michael Cole and Corey Graves on special guest commentary for our Men's Showcase tag-team bout. Out first comes The Viking Raiders -- Erik and Ivar. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

"SHUSH! SHUSH PLEASE!" plays and out comes Alpha Academy. Otis and Chad Gable make their way to the squared circle for this four-way tag-team showdown.

The team of Ricochet and Braun Strowman emerge and head to the ring to join the other three teams in what will be our second match of the evening. Now the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins -- The Street Profits -- emerge to another one of the loudest pops of the night thus far.

They settle into the ring and their entrance tunes fades down. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Gable and Ricochet kick things off as this match is now underway.

"Big sweaty Otis, sweaty for no reason!" says Titus on commentary as the other Alpha Academy member tags in and hits some spots. Gable takes back over and turns to yell "SHUSH!" in Strowman's face. Ricochet then tags him in and now Strowman doesn't have to shush.

All of the guys in this match end up in the ring. They all stare each other down in a giant circle and then they all start swinging. We see fists and elbows flying all over the place as the crowd pops.

The Viking Raiders end up cleaning house but then Gable takes over and is left alone in the ring with Strowman. He connects with a rolling German suplex that gets a sustained ovation from the crowd. He lets out a loud "Thank You!" and misses a splash off the top-rope.

One of The Viking Raiders goes for a top rope moonsault but nobody is home when he lands. We see a giant stacked spot in the corner. Two men with two others on their shoulders hoist Gable up for a four-men chicken-style suplex. Ricochet leaps off the top and hits a splash as they all go crashing down.

Fans break out in a super loud "Holy sh*t!" chant. Even Titus says he wants to say it but won't cuss on air. Crazy stuff. Two WrestleMania moments in this match alone already with Gable's suplex and that. Three if you count The Viking Raider going for a top-rope moonsault.

Strowman Express is jumping on the tracks now as he sprints around the ring and takes out any-and-everyone on his path. He goes around a second tie but eventually runs into a huge spear from Dawkins. Ricochet hits a springboard shooting star press for a fourth WrestleMania moment.

Ricochet climbs to the top rope as the sustained pop still roars. He goes for another one but lands on the knees of Dawkins. Ford leaps off the top rope and hits the finisher and The Street Profits pick up the win in a very, very entertaining match.

Winners: The Street Profits

Logan Paul vs. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

We shoot to Xavier Woods, Liv Morgan, Butch and others backstage and in an UpUpDownDown segment we see a video game simulation of our next match, Logan Paul versus Seth "Freakin'" Rollins.

They inform us that 58% of the time, Rollins beats Paul in the simulation. We now shoot to the "Road to WrestleMania" video package for the Paul-Rollins bout.

After the video package wraps up, we see Logan Paul with a microphone headset on re-creating the iconic zip-line ring entrance that Shawn Michaels did in his past WrestleMania appearance. He talks the whole time and is lowered down to the stage. He yells "Let's go!" and continues his walk to the ring as giant Prime mascots.

Logan Paul and the Prime mascot dance around and finally make their way down to the ring. The crowd boos as he settles inside. Jasper Randle, a conductor, leads a choir in singing "BURN IT DOWN!" (the whoa-oh-oh part) to set up Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' entrance.

The whoa-oh-oh's stop and then he leads the fans in it as they come back on the house speakers in different singing keys than usual. He stops it again and then gets it going again straight into the scratchy "BURN IT DOWN!" vocals.

Now the music hits the loud speakers and out in an enormous, enormous poofy red fur coat / robe, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins emerges. He helps the conductor lead the fans in singing the whoa-oh-oh's and he begins making his walk to the ring in the craziest ring entrance gear you've ever seen.

Think Missy Elliot in the Supa Dupa Fly / I Can't Stand The Rain music video -- if it was bright ass red. He takes the coat / robe off and has a male stripper outfit crossed with Shawn Michaels and Jeff Jarrett's old ring gear. He takes that off as well and leads the fans in the whoa-oh-oh's as he finishes his walk to the ring, complete with the pyro treatment, etc. Cool stuff.

Logan Paul is in the camera shot behind Rollins leaning in the corner and doing a giant yawn. Rollins' music cuts off but the fans keep loudly doing the whoa-oh-oh's as Rollins shuts his eyes and soaks it all in. Big fight feel here for this one.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Rollins handling Paul early on. Rollins goes for a Stomp but Paul avoids it and the two stop and stare at each other with intensity. Paul blatantly throws Rollins out to the floor, which prompts Michael Cole to remind us that is what started this when Paul eliminated Rollins from the Royal Rumble.

Paul mocks Rollins by doing his "whoa-oh-oh" routine. Rollins heads back in the ring and the two start to fiercely go at it. Paul stuns Rollins throat-first over the top-rope and then hits a Maverick lariat after hitting a flip-springboard over the ropes.

Logan Paul hits a big cross body and a moonsault for a pin fall attempt, but Rollins kicks out. We see Paul show off his submission skills after bombarding Rollins with some vicious body shots. He locks in an Antonio Inoki-influenced submission on the mat and Rollins struggles to free himself.

Paul does a crazy spot where he does one single leap and lands with both feet on the top-rope in a box-jump fashion. He then leaps off the top for a moonsault attempt but Rollins moves. After Paul crashes and burns, Rollins recovers and goes to work on Paul with body work in the corner.

The crowd noise amps up as Rollins takes over and starts taunting Paul. He yells, "You wanna play with the big boys? Bye-bye b*tch!" He then throws Paul over the top-rope, where he crashes out to the floor. The fans fire up with the "whoa oh-oh" chants and then he hits a suicide dive on Paul. He rolls back in the ring and runs and dives a second time. He hits the ring and does it a third time.

We see the two slugging it out at ringside near the Prime mascot, who has been at ringside the entire time. Gotta assume someone is under that costume and will be involved later in the match. Jake Paul, perhaps? Meanwhile, Logan hits his knockout shot on Rollins and takes a bit to recover before going for the pin attempt. Rollins kicks out.

From there, we see Paul set Rollins up for a Stomp, but Rollins avoids it and counters with a sit-out power bomb into a pin attempt. Paul kicks out to keep this one alive. Now Rollins stalks Logan and looks for a Stomp of his own. The Prime mascot pulls him out to save him from it. He takes his mask off while still in the costume to reveal that he is Logan Paul's Prime partner and former two-time boxing opponent, KSI.

Rollins hits the floor to try and attack KSI but Paul hits him from behind. Paul rams Rollins into the steel ring post and then he clears off the commentary table. KSI grabs a phone and is going to record what Corey Graves predicts will be a viral moment.

Paul leaps off the top-rope as KSI provides commentary in a unique point of view spot. Rollins recovers, however, and yanks KSI in his place. Paul leaps and splashes on KSI, putting him through the table. Rollins brings Paul in the ring and hits a Pedigree. He goes for the cover but somehow Paul gets a shoulder up. The fans totally bought on that as the finish. Good stuff.

Rollins looks for a Stomp but Paul counters with a GTS. He heads to the top-rope and hits a huge, dramatic frog splash for a super close near fall of his own that the fans bit into. Paul goes for a Coast 2 Coast spot but leaps off the top half-way across the ring and falls down into a super kick from Rollins, who follows up with a Stomp for the pin fall victory. Great match.

Winner: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus

Once the match wraps up, we head into another commercial break. When we return, Damage CTRL's theme hits and out comes Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for our next match of the evening.

A video package hyping up the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita, as well as WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus, airs. We return and Lita's iconic theme hits. Out comes Lita as the screen goes black-and-white. It looks like she's done up like Jeff Hardy with face paint, but it's hard to tell.

The camera stays black and white as out comes Trish Stratus. She joins Lita on the top of the entrance stage. She stops and her music dies down. Now the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch's theme hits and out comes "The Man."

We see the three stand together and pose as smoke billows out of the entrance area behind them. They make their way to the ring to a nice pop and get ready for this featured six-woman tag-team showdown.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. All six women brawl at the onset. Damage CTRL heads out to the floor. Lynch hits a baseball slide and then brings Dakota into the ring. Those two kicks things off for their respective teams.

Lynch looks for the Man-Handle Slam straight out of the gate, but Sky avoids it and backs Lynch into the heel corner. Bayley tags in and fires away with shots. She tags in Iyo Sky and they keep the frequent tags coming to keep a fresh person on Lynch at all times.

After this continues for a few moments, we see the baby face trio start to shift the offensive momentum into their favor. They enjoy some time in the offensive driver's seats and then Damage CTRL starts to take over again.

We see all six women hit the ring and duke it out. Things spill out to the floor where we see one high spot after the other. All the ladies end up getting taken out by a crazy top-rope splash from "The Genius of the Sky" Iyo Sky. They all roll into the ring at the same time to break the ref's count.

A Twist of Fate from Lita, a Chick Kick from Trish, a Lita-Sault from Lita sets up a potential finish for the babyface team. Bayley looks for a Bayley-to-belly super-plex but Lynch counters with a Super Man-Handle Slam off the top-rope for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus

