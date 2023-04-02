Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Defeat The Usos for Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships

The Usos (C) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

The "Road to WrestleMania" video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight's WrestleMania Goes Hollywood: Night 1 main event, which will feature the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.

When we return inside SoFi Stadium, Lil Uzi Vert is introduced to perform "Just Wanna Rock." He does briefly and then stops half-way down the entrance ramp. The Usos theme then hits and out comes the record-reigning Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions.

Lil Uzi Vert shows them some love and then the two head to the ring for our final match of the evening. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

Now the familiar sounds of Kevin Owens' theme hits and out comes "The Prize Fighter" to a big pop. He stops and his music fades out. The equally familiar sounds of Sami Zayn's super upbeat entrance tune plays and out he comes to an enormous reaction.

The two make their way to the ring and have a stare-down, face-to-face, with The Usos, who are sporting some cool "We The Ones" white shirts for their ring gear. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn kick things off for their respective teams as the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

Jey and Jimmy take turns beating the piss out of Sami in the early goings. They try and lure Owens into getting disqualified by doing sneaky heel tactics behind the referee's back to draw him over. Zayn can't get any offense going but he finally makes the tag.

Owens takes the hot tag and goes wild, taking out Jimmy and Jey. He hits a big frog splash to one on the floor and then leaps off the top-rope with another frog splash for a near fall in the ring. Jimmy and Jey take over with double-team action after that.

We see Owens on the top-rope but he recovers and knocks Uso down. He goes for a flipping senton onto Uso but he lands on the knees of Uso. The other Uso follows up with an Uso splash for a close near fall. Owens fires up again and hits a cannonball splash on Uso in the corner.

Zayn hits a brainbuster on the hard part of the ring apron to one Uso while Owens hits a big swanton splash for a close near fall in the ring on the other. Sami heads to the top-rope and leaps off with an Uso splash for a close near fall of his own.

The Usos take Owens out of the picture and then they proceed to take turns blasting Zayn with seemed to be about 132 super kicks over and over and over and over again. Zayn is completely and totally lifeless as Jey Uso taunts him verbally and the two continue to beat him down.

Zayn comes to life out of the blue and rolls up Jey for a close near fall attempt. Meanwhile on the floor, Owens bounces Jimmy's dome off the commentary table over and over again. He looks for the power bomb but Jey comes out to stop him.

Owens is hit with a super kick and then both of The Usos hit a double chokeslam to put Owens through the commentary table. The Usos go back in the ring and hit The 1 and Done to finish this one up, but somehow Zayn becomes the first person ever to kick out of the move. The crowd goes wild. Michael Cole goes even more wild.

In selling reminiscent of Shawn Michaels in his babyface prime, we see a lifeless Zayn getting taunted and pounded by Jey Uso in the corner, mumbling that he's had enough but Jey keeps it going. Jey hits Zayn with his own running kick in the corner finisher and then grabs a lifeless Zayn, who comes to life out of the blue and hits an exploder on Jey into the corner.

Zayn slowly crawls to the corner and tags in Owens. "The Prize Fighter" takes the hot tag and hits a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Zayn follows up with his kick in the corner finisher. Owens follows that up with a Stunner. They go for the immediate follow-up pin attempt yet still it's not enough as The Usos keep this one alive.

We see Jimmy helping his lifeless brother Jey up while Owens helps his lifeless brother Zayn up. Owens yells, "Let's end it!" and all four men collide and start wildly brawling. Owens blasts Jimmy with a super kick and then hits Jey with one. Owens goes for the Pop Up Power bomb but Jey avoids it and both Usos blast Owens with super kicks.

They knock Zayn off the apron with super kicks as well. They head to the top-rope on opposing sides of the ring and connect with a stereo Uso splash on a lifeless Owens. They go for the immediate follow-up pin attempt, but somehow Owens kicks out.

The Usos call for a big one now and we see Jey take Owens to the top-rope. Zayn yanks Jimmy out to the floor and decks him. Owens hits a crazy suplex off the top on Uso and then makes the tag to a fired up Sami, who hits the ring and connects with his kick in the corner finisher.

Zayn grabs Jey and says something to him closely before sending him in the corner and hitting him with another kick in the corner finisher. Jimmy comes over to spoil the party but Owens hits a Stunner to clear him out of the way. Zayn backs up and smiles. He charges at Jey and connects with his kick in the corner finisher for a third time. He makes the cover and gets the pin fall victory. The crowd goes absolutely insane.

What a great match. What a great night one. WrestleMania Goes Hollywood is delivering thus far. Good luck to those on the card at WrestleMania Night 2. You've got big shoes to fill, ladies and gentlemen! This has WrestleMania moment, ala Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero, etc. written all over it. Great feel-good stuff. Owens and Zayn pose with the titles as we fade into a recap package of the entire night to end the show. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and NEW Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

