Brock Lesnar Had WrestleMania 35 Match Open The Show So He Could Leave Early

Dave Schilling, a former member of the WWE Creative Team has revealed a tidbit about Brock Lesnar from WrestleMania 35. Lesnar, that night dropped the WWE Universal Championship to Seth Rollins to open the event.
According to Schilling, that match was not supposed to open the show. As Lesnar had the plan changed so he could go home early.
"Brock and Seth was supposed to semi-main and last minute Brock changed it to the opener so he could go home early," Schilling tweeted.
We reported earlier this week that Lesnar left Monday's WWE RAW immediately after his RAW segment with Omos. It would seem Lesnar doesn't like hanging around!
Brock and Seth was supposed to semi-main and last minute Brock changed it to the opener so he could go home early. That pushed Lashley and Finn to a spot when the crowd was flatter than a plate full of piss.— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) March 16, 2023
