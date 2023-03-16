WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Brock Lesnar Had WrestleMania 35 Match Open The Show So He Could Leave Early

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2023

Brock Lesnar Had WrestleMania 35 Match Open The Show So He Could Leave Early

Dave Schilling, a former member of the WWE Creative Team has revealed a tidbit about Brock Lesnar from WrestleMania 35. Lesnar, that night dropped the WWE Universal Championship to Seth Rollins to open the event.

According to Schilling, that match was not supposed to open the show. As Lesnar had the plan changed so he could go home early.

"Brock and Seth was supposed to semi-main and last minute Brock changed it to the opener so he could go home early," Schilling tweeted.

We reported earlier this week that Lesnar left Monday's WWE RAW immediately after his RAW segment with Omos. It would seem Lesnar doesn't like hanging around!

Brock Lesnar Left Immediately After His WWE RAW Segment Last Night

Brock Lesnar showed up, did business, and immediately left Monday's WWE RAW last night. Lesnar and Omos met in their first face-off to buil [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 14, 2023 12:44PM


Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar #brock lesnar

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81110/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer