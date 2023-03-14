Brock Lesnar Left Immediately After His WWE RAW Segment Last Night

Brock Lesnar showed up, did business, and immediately left Monday's WWE RAW last night.

Lesnar and Omos met in their first face-off to build toward their WrestleMania 39 match. The meeting of the pair was hotly anticipated and had fans at one point chanting "holy shit!"

In an update, PWInsider reveals that Lesnar immediately left RAW after his segment was completed.

There was a car running in the back of the arena waiting for Lesnar who headed straight for the car and was driven to a private plane so that he could fly back home.