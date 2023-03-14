WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brock Lesnar Left Immediately After His WWE RAW Segment Last Night

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

Brock Lesnar Left Immediately After His WWE RAW Segment Last Night

Brock Lesnar showed up, did business, and immediately left Monday's WWE RAW last night.

Lesnar and Omos met in their first face-off to build toward their WrestleMania 39 match. The meeting of the pair was hotly anticipated and had fans at one point chanting "holy shit!"

In an update, PWInsider reveals that Lesnar immediately left RAW after his segment was completed.

There was a car running in the back of the arena waiting for Lesnar who headed straight for the car and was driven to a private plane so that he could fly back home.

Source: PWInsider
