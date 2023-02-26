AEW Dark Has A New Look At Universal Studios

The second night of the ROH tapings are taking place today, with AEW Dark tapings also taking place from Universal Studios in Orlando. The "Dark Zone" has had a makeover now the show is being taped alongside ROH.
Check out the new set photos below as revealed by @JJWilliamsWON on Twitter.
The new look Dark Zone.#AEWDark pic.twitter.com/jXidWqeg6m— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 26, 2023
Saturday's ROH tapings were eventful with the show helping to build toward the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, check out full spoilers below.
