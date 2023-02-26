WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dark Has A New Look At Universal Studios

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2023

The second night of the ROH tapings are taking place today, with AEW Dark tapings also taking place from Universal Studios in Orlando. The "Dark Zone" has had a makeover now the show is being taped alongside ROH.

Check out the new set photos below as revealed by @JJWilliamsWON on Twitter.

Saturday's ROH tapings were eventful with the show helping to build toward the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, check out full spoilers below.

All The Results From Today’s ROH Tapings From Universal Studios

Ring of Honor held night one of their television tapings earlier today from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The second night will be [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 25, 2023 08:04PM
SPOILER: Big NJPW Star Defends Championship At ROH Tapings

A top NJPW star appeared at tonight’s ROH television tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. Opening the tapings, Tony Khan appeared [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 25, 2023 08:10PM

 

Source: JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON)
Tags: #aew #aew dark #dark

