All The Results From Today’s ROH Tapings From Universal Studios

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 25, 2023

Ring of Honor held night one of their television tapings earlier today from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The second night will be taped tomorrow. Check out the night one results below which have leaked on social media.

- Mark Briscoe was victorious over Slim J

- The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) were victorious over The Infantry (Shawn Dean and Charlie Bravo)

- Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Blake Christian to retain the NJPW World Television Championship

- Christopher Daniels defeated Rohit Raju

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #universal studios

