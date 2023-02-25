WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First Look At ROH Television Set At Universal Studios

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 25, 2023

The ROH TV tapings in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios in Orlando have been much anticipated with the first night taking place tonight and the second taking place tomorrow night. Universal Studios also hosts the AEW Dark tapings.

The first episode from the tapings will air next Thursday, March 2 on HonorClub.

Some photos of the ROH set up at Universal Studios have been revealed online.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 25, 2023 11:20AM


