First Look At ROH Television Set At Universal Studios

The ROH TV tapings in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios in Orlando have been much anticipated with the first night taking place tonight and the second taking place tomorrow night. Universal Studios also hosts the AEW Dark tapings.
The first episode from the tapings will air next Thursday, March 2 on HonorClub.
Some photos of the ROH set up at Universal Studios have been revealed online.
Sneak peek inside for the Ring Of Honor tapings tonight. There are a lot more seats set up than there are for AEW Dark.— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 25, 2023
Should be a good lively crowd. Can’t wait to see this. pic.twitter.com/8gDCePUN76
