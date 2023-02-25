WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER: Big NJPW Star Defends Championship At ROH Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 25, 2023

A top NJPW star appeared at tonight’s ROH television tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando.

Opening the tapings, Tony Khan appeared where he revealed stars from the past, present and future of ROH will be in action across the two-night tapings. Additionally, Khan added stars from around the world will be in action at the taping.

One of the matches tonight saw, NJPW TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr defend his title against Blake Christian.

Feb 25, 2023


