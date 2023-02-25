SPOILER: Big NJPW Star Defends Championship At ROH Tapings

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

A top NJPW star appeared at tonight’s ROH television tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando.

Opening the tapings, Tony Khan appeared where he revealed stars from the past, present and future of ROH will be in action across the two-night tapings. Additionally, Khan added stars from around the world will be in action at the taping.

One of the matches tonight saw, NJPW TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr defend his title against Blake Christian.