WWE Earned Huge Amount Of Money For The Sponsored Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 04, 2023

WWE matches could soon be sponsored by some major brands. 

New details have emerged on the sponsorship deal between Pepsi and WWE for the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023 which saw Bray Wyatt defeat LA Knight.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the Mountain Dew partnership was a ‘million-dollar deal’.

“Well, you know the thing is that Mountain Dew one, that was a million-dollar deal. That’s significant money if you can get deals like that.

“It was a really crappy match though and they kept it short. I guess Pepsi has to decide whether it’s worth it to spend a million dollars to sponsor a crappy match, maybe it is.

“I don’t know, on a pay-per-view that was seen by two million people.”

WWE is working on another sponsorship match at WrestleMania 39 in April.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
