Update On Why Hell In A Cell Match Was Nixed From 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

As you would expect the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event was subject to many changes in the lead-up to the big event. One such change was rumored, Finn Balor vs. Edge match inside of the Hell in a Cell structure.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported WWE nixed plans for a Hell in a Cell match due to Edge not being able to appear on TV to build up to the Royal Rumble as he was filming “Percy Jackson and The Olympian” for Disney+.

Meltzer wrote, “The reason the at one time talked about Brood Edge vs. Demon Balor Hell in a Cell match at the Rumble didn’t happen is because Edge was filming a television show until this past week and thus couldn’t do the WWE television to build up the match. He was filming “Percy Jackson and The Olympian,” a Disney + series where he will play Ares, the Greek God of War.”