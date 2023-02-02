Miss Piggy Was Supposed To Give Hornswoggle The Power Of Speech In WWE

Hornswoggle was recently interviewed by Metro, where he spoke about the way he was originally supposed to learn how to speak as a character in WWE.

"[It was] supposed to be the Miss Piggy thing, it was supposed to happen that day! The original pitch was when Miss Piggy hit me, I was supposed to then be able to talk. It didn’t happen and I was bummed out but I was like, you know what? I still get to work with The Muppets on Raw, this is incredible."

On how it felt to meet The Muppets: