Miss Piggy Was Supposed To Give Hornswoggle The Power Of Speech In WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 02, 2023

Hornswoggle was recently interviewed by Metro, where he spoke about the way he was originally supposed to learn how to speak as a character in WWE.

"[It was] supposed to be the Miss Piggy thing, it was supposed to happen that day! The original pitch was when Miss Piggy hit me, I was supposed to then be able to talk. It didn’t happen and I was bummed out but I was like, you know what? I still get to work with The Muppets on Raw, this is incredible."

On how it felt to meet The Muppets:

"I was shaking all day, just physically shaking. Man, I don’t care – I loved meeting Ozzy Osbourne, I loved meeting Shaq, I loved meeting these celebrities, Bob Barker, all that. But this is my one. This is a bucket list. So, when they came to life in front of me it was just this – I froze, I literally froze. They were hospitable to me and everything. I brought two big posters for them to sign, and they signed not just once, but they signed as every one of the characters they portray on these posters."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #hornswoggle

