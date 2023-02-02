Miss Piggy Was Supposed To Give Hornswoggle The Power Of Speech In WWE

Hornswoggle was recently interviewed by Metro, where he spoke about the way he was originally supposed to learn how to speak as a character in WWE.
"[It was] supposed to be the Miss Piggy thing, it was supposed to happen that day! The original pitch was when Miss Piggy hit me, I was supposed to then be able to talk. It didn’t happen and I was bummed out but I was like, you know what? I still get to work with The Muppets on Raw, this is incredible."
On how it felt to meet The Muppets:
"I was shaking all day, just physically shaking. Man, I don’t care – I loved meeting Ozzy Osbourne, I loved meeting Shaq, I loved meeting these celebrities, Bob Barker, all that. But this is my one. This is a bucket list. So, when they came to life in front of me it was just this – I froze, I literally froze. They were hospitable to me and everything. I brought two big posters for them to sign, and they signed not just once, but they signed as every one of the characters they portray on these posters."
