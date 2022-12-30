Former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling Commentator Don West Passes Away

WNS regrets to inform our readers that former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling ringside commentator Don West has passed away. The news was revealed by his longtime friend and broadcast partner, Mike Tenay:

Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera — Mike Tenay (@RealMikeTenay) December 30, 2022

It was originally reported in June of 2021 that West had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. He announced that he was in remission in September of that same year, but unfortunately, he announced in January of 2022 that the cancer had returned.

WrestlingNewsSource.com offers our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Don West. Longtime fans of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling will always have fond memories of Don West and Mike Tenay providing excellent commentary during the early years of the company.