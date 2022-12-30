WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling Commentator Don West Passes Away

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Dec 30, 2022

WNS regrets to inform our readers that former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling ringside commentator Don West has passed away. The news was revealed by his longtime friend and broadcast partner, Mike Tenay:

It was originally reported in June of 2021 that West had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. He announced that he was in remission in September of that same year, but unfortunately, he announced in January of 2022 that the cancer had returned.

WrestlingNewsSource.com offers our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Don West. Longtime fans of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling will always have fond memories of Don West and Mike Tenay providing excellent commentary during the early years of the company.

Source: Mike Tenay
