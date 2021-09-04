Don West Reveals Some Amazing News Concerning His Health

I want to give everyone an update After 8 weeks of chemotherapy and 13 treatments of radiation my cancer is now in remission Thank you for everyone’s prayers because they truly worked I look forward to getting back on the radio doing what I love

The former TNA announcer recently announced that he had been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma and he would be undergoing treatment to fight the cancer.

Don West revealed on Twitter Saturday that his cancer is in remission.

News on Sgt. Slaughter, Rikishi, Danny Davis, and more!

The following was issued to us: SGT. SLAUGHTER, RIKISHI, "DANGEROUS" DANNY DAVIS, HEIDI LEE MORGAN, SAMU, CROWBAR, ECW ORIGINALS, AND MORE TAKING PART IN THE RETURN OF ISPW WRESTLING SHOW TOMORROW IN[...] Sep 04 - The following was issued to us: SGT. SLAUGHTER, RIKISHI, "DANGEROUS" DANNY DAVIS, HEIDI LEE MORGAN, SAMU, CROWBAR, ECW ORIGINALS, AND MORE TAKING PART IN THE RETURN OF ISPW WRESTLING SHOW TOMORROW IN[...]

Julia Hart Pulled From Casino Battle Royal At AEW All Out

AEW announced on Saturday that Julia Hart has been removed from the Casino Battle Royal after she was attacked on AEW Dark. Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill attacked following her match on the YouTube broa[...] Sep 04 - AEW announced on Saturday that Julia Hart has been removed from the Casino Battle Royal after she was attacked on AEW Dark. Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill attacked following her match on the YouTube broa[...]

PHOTO: CM Punk Teases His Possible AEW All Out Ring Gear

AEW Superstar CM Punk posted an Instagram Live video teasing the possible ring gear he’ll be wearing during tomorrow's AEW All Out pay-per-view event. In the video, his Chicago trunks and kick [...] Sep 04 - AEW Superstar CM Punk posted an Instagram Live video teasing the possible ring gear he’ll be wearing during tomorrow's AEW All Out pay-per-view event. In the video, his Chicago trunks and kick [...]

Friday's WWE SmackDown Remains Over 2 Million Viewers For Universal Title Match

The overnight viewership for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX are in. The episode drew an average of 2.147 million viewers, which is down from last Friday’s SmackDown average of 2.874 millio[...] Sep 04 - The overnight viewership for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX are in. The episode drew an average of 2.147 million viewers, which is down from last Friday’s SmackDown average of 2.874 millio[...]

AEW Dark Results (Saturday September 4th 2021)

As is customary before a PPV, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark tonight which was recorded before Rampage last night in the NOW arena in Chicago, Illinois. We're just 24 hours away from All Out [...] Sep 04 - As is customary before a PPV, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark tonight which was recorded before Rampage last night in the NOW arena in Chicago, Illinois. We're just 24 hours away from All Out [...]

AEW To Air A Special Edition Of AEW Dark Tonight On YouTube

AEW has announced a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST. The following matches will take place: - Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Blair Onyx- Frankie Kazarian vs.[...] Sep 04 - AEW has announced a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST. The following matches will take place: - Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Blair Onyx- Frankie Kazarian vs.[...]

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a few weeks ago Steveson won a gold medal in freestyle[...] Sep 04 - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a few weeks ago Steveson won a gold medal in freestyle[...]

WWE Released 100 Employees This Week, Including Digital Host

We reported a couple of days ago that WWE is done with its venture into Japan, and will now not be launching NXT Japan. A report from Yahoo News Japan reveals the shutting down of their office [...] Sep 04 - We reported a couple of days ago that WWE is done with its venture into Japan, and will now not be launching NXT Japan. A report from Yahoo News Japan reveals the shutting down of their office [...]

Police Reveal Details Of Daffney’s Tragic Death

In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Followers watching her distressing liv[...] Sep 04 - In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Followers watching her distressing liv[...]

Tony Khan On Why Women's Casino Battle Royale Was Moved To Main Card

Tony Khan recently held a media call to promote AEW All Out, where he revealed that he paid AEW talent who appeared on NWA's Empowerrr event. "I'm trying to help other companies in addition to my o[...] Sep 04 - Tony Khan recently held a media call to promote AEW All Out, where he revealed that he paid AEW talent who appeared on NWA's Empowerrr event. "I'm trying to help other companies in addition to my o[...]

What Would Wrestling Be Like if Every Wrestler Retired at the Age of 40? (A Lot of Great Matches & Moments Never Would Have Happened)

For many years now, I have seen wrestling fans, wrestling journalists, and even those within the wrestling industry, question the logic of promotions utilizing older wrestlers. Going back to the days [...] Sep 04 - For many years now, I have seen wrestling fans, wrestling journalists, and even those within the wrestling industry, question the logic of promotions utilizing older wrestlers. Going back to the days [...]

Young Bucks Poke Fun At Critics In Newest Twitter Bio

The Young Bucks have had a blast updating their Twitter bio with little blips and sentences with inside references and winks to fans to enhance their heel personas, and their latest update is no diffe[...] Sep 04 - The Young Bucks have had a blast updating their Twitter bio with little blips and sentences with inside references and winks to fans to enhance their heel personas, and their latest update is no diffe[...]

Update On Cesaro's Kayfabe Condition Following Seth Rollins' Assault

During the latest edition of WWE Talking Smack, a kayfabe update as to Cesaro's physical condition following the brutal assault by Seth Rollins was issued. According to WWE, Cesaro was evaluated by W[...] Sep 04 - During the latest edition of WWE Talking Smack, a kayfabe update as to Cesaro's physical condition following the brutal assault by Seth Rollins was issued. According to WWE, Cesaro was evaluated by W[...]

Sasha Banks Was Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown Last Night

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Sasha Banks, who missed her scheduled SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair and was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch, was actually backstage at last ni[...] Sep 04 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Sasha Banks, who missed her scheduled SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair and was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch, was actually backstage at last ni[...]

Finn Balor Calls Roman Reigns A "Once In A Lifetime Talent"

Finn Balor recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss his rival Roman Reigns, and Balor actually paid a fair bit of respect to The Head of the Table. “The world was talking s**t abo[...] Sep 04 - Finn Balor recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss his rival Roman Reigns, and Balor actually paid a fair bit of respect to The Head of the Table. “The world was talking s**t abo[...]

Toru Yano Wins Back KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy

Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ I Quit match, which was won after Yano threatened [...] Sep 04 - Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ I Quit match, which was won after Yano threatened [...]

SHO Joins The Bullet Club at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

Following his split from YOH and Roppongi 3K, SHO has debuted a new, darker look... and has joined The Bullet Club. The NJPW star forced YOH to tap out at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, and his reward foll[...] Sep 04 - Following his split from YOH and Roppongi 3K, SHO has debuted a new, darker look... and has joined The Bullet Club. The NJPW star forced YOH to tap out at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, and his reward foll[...]

GCW-BLP 3 Cups Stuffed [9/3] Results

Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have come together to hold the 3 Cups Stuffed event yesterday from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman, IL. The event was broadcast on FITE TV. Here are your[...] Sep 04 - Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have come together to hold the 3 Cups Stuffed event yesterday from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman, IL. The event was broadcast on FITE TV. Here are your[...]

NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam [9/4] Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held one of their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam events today, which aired on NJPW World. The full results are as follows... STARDOM Showcase: Momo Watanabe & Saya Kamitani d[...] Sep 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held one of their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam events today, which aired on NJPW World. The full results are as follows... STARDOM Showcase: Momo Watanabe & Saya Kamitani d[...]

Stop Hating On Eva Marie She Loves You

WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets from the WWE Universe. “First of all, I have [...] Sep 04 - WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets from the WWE Universe. “First of all, I have [...]

Tony Khan On Why AEW Won't Be Like WCW

During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and that includes CM Punk. "Not one person, including Mr[...] Sep 04 - During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and that includes CM Punk. "Not one person, including Mr[...]

News From Last Night's WWE SmackDown - Vince McMahon Absent, Several Dark Matches

- Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and what was going on via phone. - Prior to la[...] Sep 04 - - Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and what was going on via phone. - Prior to la[...]

AEW All Out Countdown Preview - CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. You can check out the countdown below. [...] Sep 04 - The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. You can check out the countdown below. [...]