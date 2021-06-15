Former TNA Announcer Don West Diagnosed With A Brain Lymphoma
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2021
Don West, former TNA announcer who now works for 560 KPQ Radio in Washington state issued the following statement concerning his health, revealing he has been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma.
“Hello everybody,
Don West here to tell you about how disappointed I am not to be talking about the Seattle Seahawks, the Mariners, the Wenatchee Wild and everything else that we love to talk about every day on the Don West Show.
Many of you have wondered where I have been and why the show is on hiatus. So I want to share this news directly with you. I have been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma and will begin immediate treatment.
I want to thank my wife Terri for her love and support, my family and everyone that works at Cherry Creek Media and KPQ. I also want to thank the Don West Show’s incredible sponsors and my friends for all the prayers that are coming my way. I am praying the chemotherapy will help me heal faster and hopefully I’ll be back on the radio soon.
I can’t wait until this is all over and I can be back with you all again, I love you all!
Don West”
WrestlingNewsSoruce.com wishes Don West all the very best with his treatment and recovery.
