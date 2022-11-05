WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Judgment Day Defeats The O.C. at WWE Crown Jewel

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Nov 05, 2022

The Judgment Day Defeats The O.C. at WWE Crown Jewel

The Judgment Day's reign of terror continues, as the dark faction defeated The O.C. at today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

Match results courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Six-Man Tag: the OC vs the Judgment Day

We get the entrance for both factions to a great pop from the crowd. Rhea Ripley is rocking a Luna Vachon-esque 'hawk. Anderson and Finn start us off. Finn and Karl give way to AJ Styles and the self-proclaimed "Greatest Mysterio," Dominik. Styles easily takes control of the match from the rookie, and the OC begin utilizing quick tags to keep Dom in their corner. Gallows hits a huge running splash to squish the youngster before a scoop slam and elbow drop set up a double-team with Styles. Styles continues to work over Mysterio in the corner before dropping him in the center of the ring with a suplex. Damian Priest factors in outside the ring when he drops Karl Anderson, who was suckered in by Dom. Dom looks for a cover but no joy. The Judgment Day take a turn on offense, spending more time taunting the crowd and Styles than not, and Priest comes in to work over Karl Anderson as he enters. Priest looks for a cover early on. Priest uses working holds for a solid minute, containing Anderson before bringing Balor in. Balor mocks Styles before switching to working holds of his own on the prone Anderson. The action stays at a steady, metered pace as Gallows re-enters and takes it to Priest. Finn and Dominik rotate in, and Rhea proves the deciding factor as she sets up a distraction to give the Judgment Day the surprise win. The four pose in the ring as we head to a Seth Rollins promo.

Your Winners, the Judgment Day!

WWE Crown Jewel Live Results (November 5, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Raj [...]

— Caylon Knox Nov 05, 2022 12:35PM

Source: Mike Hogan of Rajah.com
