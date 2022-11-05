The Judgment Day Defeats The O.C. at WWE Crown Jewel

The Judgment Day's reign of terror continues, as the dark faction defeated The O.C. at today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

Match results courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Six-Man Tag: the OC vs the Judgment Day

We get the entrance for both factions to a great pop from the crowd. Rhea Ripley is rocking a Luna Vachon-esque 'hawk. Anderson and Finn start us off. Finn and Karl give way to AJ Styles and the self-proclaimed "Greatest Mysterio," Dominik. Styles easily takes control of the match from the rookie, and the OC begin utilizing quick tags to keep Dom in their corner. Gallows hits a huge running splash to squish the youngster before a scoop slam and elbow drop set up a double-team with Styles. Styles continues to work over Mysterio in the corner before dropping him in the center of the ring with a suplex. Damian Priest factors in outside the ring when he drops Karl Anderson, who was suckered in by Dom. Dom looks for a cover but no joy. The Judgment Day take a turn on offense, spending more time taunting the crowd and Styles than not, and Priest comes in to work over Karl Anderson as he enters. Priest looks for a cover early on. Priest uses working holds for a solid minute, containing Anderson before bringing Balor in. Balor mocks Styles before switching to working holds of his own on the prone Anderson. The action stays at a steady, metered pace as Gallows re-enters and takes it to Priest. Finn and Dominik rotate in, and Rhea proves the deciding factor as she sets up a distraction to give the Judgment Day the surprise win. The four pose in the ring as we head to a Seth Rollins promo.

Your Winners, the Judgment Day!