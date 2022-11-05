WWE Crown Jewel Live Results (November 5, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Singles Match: Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to Riyadh after a quick promo video from Titus O'Neill meant to remind us how awesome the KSA is on humanitarian rights, I believe. Cole and Barrett hype "the All Mighty" as Bobby Lashley makes his way out to a hyped-up crowd. We cut to a vignette highlighting Lashley's power, in case we forgot who he was, during his entrance. A rather long vignette, to be honest. Finally the crowd pops big as Lesnar makes his entrance! Bobby Lashley attacks Lesnar before the match and the ref goes ahead and starts the match at 12:12pm EST! Lashley begins to batter the Beast Incarnate around the ring, whipping him into the barricade and side of the ring! Bobby focuses his attacks on Lesnar's left knee and Cole speculates it may factor in later on, if Bobby can take out Brock's knee. Okay. Lashley takes it back inside but Lesnar rallies, hitting a pair of German Suplexes--not calling it "Suplex City" unless he holds on around the waist--as the crowd pops for him more.

Lesnar with a third German Suplex and the crowd chants loudly "one more time!" Lesnar hits the F5 and covers, but Lashley kicks out at two. The crowd want another! Lashley regains control with a Spear outta nowhere! Lashley continues to target the knee then sets up a Hurt Lock attempt to a big boo. Lashley stalks Lesnar and slaps it on! Lesnar struggles in the Full Nelson hold, all while the ref checks on him and the crowd tries to get behind the Beast. Cole postulates Lesnar is fading but Lesnar gets a second wind and continues to struggle. Lashley adjusts the hold to get more pressure on Lesnar. The ref checks on Brock again, to which Brock yells for him to shut up! Lashley forces Lesnar down to one knee! The ref raises Lesnar's arm and it drops--that's one! The ref goes for the check again, and the arm drops a second time--one more and this match is over! The ref raises the arm a third and final time and lets it drop--but Lesnar gets the arm up! Lesnar drops back, crashing down to the canvas and smashing Lashley beneath him! Lesnar pivots his body on top of Lashley and picks up the pin just like that at 12:19pm. That was sudden.

Your Winner, Brock Lesnar! (7 minutes)

After the Match: An All Mighty Ass-Beating

After the match, a livid Bobby Lashley slaps another Hurt Lock on Lesnar! Lesnar struggles and groans in pain, unable to escape it. Cole and Barrett acknowledge Lashley's upset as he dominated the bulk of the match and he feels robbed.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Asuka & Alexa Bliss(c) vs Damage CTRL

Due to events beyond our control, we're going to h/t and borrow from CBS Sports' coverage to catch up.

Bliss toyed with Kai early, flustering her with snappy chain wrestling. The chemistry between Asuka and Sky, which dates back to their days competing in Japan, is alive and well. They one-upped each other with fluid counters and never missed a beat. The champions' hot start came to an end when Kai and Sky successfully cut off Asuka from her corner. The duo repeatedly targeted Asuka's right leg with submission holds, strikes and slams. A cheeky moment saw Sky pulls the ropes further away from Asuka as she tried to snatch the rope break.

Asuka finally made the tag and let out her fury on the challengers. Bliss unloaded punches on both women, spiked Kai with a tornado DDT and planted Kai with a Code Red (a sunset flip-bomb). Small chants of "this is awesome" repeatedly broke out. Asuka, selling her leg injury, tagged in just as the numbers advantage started to overwhelm Bliss. A flurry of strikes laid out Sky but Kai drove a boot into Asuka's skull. Bliss was primed to put away Kai with Twisted Bliss but she and the referee were distracted by a pull-apart brawl between Asuka and Sky. Nikki Cross, who was seen conferring with Damage CTRl on Monday Night Raw, laid out Bliss. Kai covered an unconscious Bliss for the three-count.

An absolutely fantastic effort from all involved that, unfortunately, lost a little steam on the back end. The moves were impactful, the exchanges crisp and the chemistry abundant. The ending was a touch disappointing. A match this good can often be marred by a screwy finish. Additionally, the women's tag team titles have been hot-potatoed so much in recent months. It isn't benefitting anyone. What should have been an easy A was weighed down by a couple of clunky moments in the final stretch and unnecessary overbooking. At least WWE set up Cross' alliance with Damage CTRL on weekly television.

Your Winners and NEW Women's Tag Team Champions, Damage CTRL!

Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett

This match's results are courtesy of Cageside Seats! I'm an equal opportunity results borrower! McIntyre ducks a lariat and gets right in with shots of his own, Kross gets a few licks in, whip reversed, front kick and a lariat and Drew takes him off his feet! Chops and punches in the ropes, big back suplex and McIntyre is fired up! Karrion with a throat thrust, looking to climb out while Drew is gasping, but he gets cut off!

Kross turns the tide again back on the floor, trading chops with McIntyre, smashing his face into the cage wall, choking him in the corner! Drew explodes with lariats, a belly-to-belly suplex, smashing Karrion into the steel! Kross gets under him, float over, into the cage, back elbow, McIntyre hits the Michinoku Driver for two!

Up top, jockeying for position, Drew with the spider belly-to-belly superplex! Karrion recovers, draws him up, but McIntyre smashes him into the steel first and follows with a spinebuster, jackknife pin... NOPE! THE KROSSJACKET IS IN BUT DREW ROLLS THROUGH INTO A SLEEPER OF HIS OWN!

McIntyre follows it with a snap DDT, kip-up, countdown but Scarlett is on the cage to run interference! Kross with the sleeper, he doesn’t have the arm trapped and Drew is able to ram him into the cage! Northern elbow lays McIntyre out, Karrion circles before deciding to climb the cage, but Drew wakes up and climbs after him!

Scarlett opens the door for her guy to walk through but when Drew cuts him off and beats him down she maces him, shuts it, locks it, and takes away the key! McIntyre climbs as she scrambles to unlock the door and let Karrion crawl out...but Drew McIntyre is quicker out.

Your Winner, Drew McIntyre!