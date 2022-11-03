WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News On WWE NXT Releases Going Forward

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2022

WWE is expected to make more NXT releases going forward.

The news follows the recent release of five Superstars earlier this week.

Bodhi Hayward, Ru Feng, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, and Damaris Griffin were all let go from WWE NXT this week, reportedly for not progressing and improving enough. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted this will be regular in the future:

“The feeling was that for all the people who were dropped, the main reason was lack of progression, they thought they weren’t improving fast enough. That’s going to be the case. They’re going to be cutting people at the six-month mark, at the one-year mark if they’re not progressing at a certain level.

“Anyone who doesn’t get to TV within two years will get cut. We’re going to get regular developmental cuts.”

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt

