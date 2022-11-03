WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Released NXT Star Reveals Shock At WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2022

Released NXT Star Reveals Shock At WWE Release

Former WWE NXT star Bodhi Hayward (Brady Booker) has revealed in an interview he expected a main roster call-up prior to his release on November 1.

During an interview with PWMania Hayward said:

“My first initial thought was, I was in shock. It was 100% out of the left field. I was upset too. I felt the relationships I had there that were being built were good. I was shocked, and it was a big blow to my confidence.

“I was thinking Chase U main roster, but I was shocked and hurt. It showed me that there is a lot more to this business that maybe I do have to learn about. In some way shape or form, you are always in control. I look at this as a great opportunity.

“I feel that I’m made for this. Physically, and mentally. The one thing I always wanted was to cut an in-ring promo. I love being in front of crowds. I never feel more comfortable than being in front of them. That’s what will make me successful in this business. I love the Brodies and they’re loving me back. I want to love everyone for who they are as well.”

Read more WWE news:

WrestleMania Goes Hollywood With Full Week of Events in Los Angeles

WWE has issued the following: WrestleMania® Goes Hollywood With Full Week of Events in Los Angeles Tickets Go on Sale Friday, November [...]

— Guy Incognito Nov 03, 2022 01:15PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #bodhi hayward #brady booker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79256/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer