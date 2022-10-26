WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hell In A Cell Premium Live Event Is Considered "Completely Dead"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2022

WWE Hell In A Cell Premium Live Event Is Considered "Completely Dead"

Triple H is making a lot of changes to the upcoming WWE premium live event schedule for 2023 with it recently being reported that the Day 1 event will not take place next year, and gimmick-themed events look also to be on the chopping block.

One of the other gimmick events under threat is the WWE Hall In A Cell show which was created in 2009. Insider source WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is considered to be "completely dead.”

“The show itself, I think, is completely dead. That match, from what I understand, means a lot to Hunter, just think of the classics that he's had in there. Roman Reigns & Jey, so they've been feuding for six weeks. They got to be there now because the calendar says so... That's not going to happen anymore.”

Triple H is believed to be looking to use the Hell in a Cell match where appropriate not just to sell a premium live event.

