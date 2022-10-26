WWE Hell In A Cell Premium Live Event Is Considered "Completely Dead"

Triple H is making a lot of changes to the upcoming WWE premium live event schedule for 2023 with it recently being reported that the Day 1 event will not take place next year, and gimmick-themed events look also to be on the chopping block.
One of the other gimmick events under threat is the WWE Hall In A Cell show which was created in 2009. Insider source WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is considered to be "completely dead.”
“The show itself, I think, is completely dead. That match, from what I understand, means a lot to Hunter, just think of the classics that he's had in there. Roman Reigns & Jey, so they've been feuding for six weeks. They got to be there now because the calendar says so... That's not going to happen anymore.”
Triple H is believed to be looking to use the Hell in a Cell match where appropriate not just to sell a premium live event.
⚡ The Rock's Daughter Makes Shock On-Screen Debut On WWE NXT
The Schism has added a new member Ava Raine revealing herself as part of the group on Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network. Raine, the daughter [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 26, 2022 08:29AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com