WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event Has Been Canceled

WWE will not be hosting a 2023 edition of the Day 1 premium live event as had been expected.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, WWE will not be hosting a big event between Survivor Series in late November and the Royal Rumble in late January, although a show inserted into the schedule at any time.

The very first Day 1 event took place this past January from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It was reported at the time that WWE President and CEO Nick Khan wanted the show to become an annual event, but it seems something has changed.

We'll keep you updated.