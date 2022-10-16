WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event Has Been Canceled

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2022

WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event Has Been Canceled

WWE will not be hosting a 2023 edition of the Day 1 premium live event as had been expected.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, WWE will not be hosting a big event between Survivor Series in late November and the Royal Rumble in late January, although a show inserted into the schedule at any time.

The very first Day 1 event took place this past January from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It was reported at the time that WWE President and CEO Nick Khan wanted the show to become an annual event, but it seems something has changed.

We'll keep you updated.


Tags: #wwe #day 1

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79009/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer