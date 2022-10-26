The Rock's Daughter Makes Shock On-Screen Debut On WWE NXT

The Schism has added a new member Ava Raine revealing herself as part of the group on Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network. Raine, the daughter of The Rock, unmasked to reveal herself as the fourth member of the stable.
The masked member has been spotted in the crowd a few weeks ago on NXT. Raine has been with WWE since 2020 and looks set for a big push.
🤯🤯🤯— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2022
It's been @AvaRaineWWE all along!!!#WWENXT #Schism @JoeGacy @RipFowlerWWE @Jagger_WWE pic.twitter.com/SipbhXwI6W
