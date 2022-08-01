Triple H Changed A Vince McMahon Decision At WWE SummerSlam

During the most recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller revealed the face turn from Becky Lynch was Triple H (Paul Levesque) decision and was not planned when Vince McMahon was heading up creative.
“I can now confirm Becky was not gonna turn if Vince McMahon was still in control. That was a Paul Levesque call. I just got confirmation on that. She would have been a heel as we’re talking right now if McMahon was still running things. So, one big change early on there.”
