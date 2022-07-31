WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On Dana Warrior’s Current Role With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2022

News On Dana Warrior’s Current Role With WWE

Dana Warrior, the widow of late Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior joined the WWE creative team in early 2019. On Saturday she was in attendance and backstage at WWE SummerSlam 2022, however, Dana Warrior departed from her role as part of WWE’s creative team several months ago.

Previously, she had been working remotely from home before her exit from the creative team and wasn’t on the road with the company. She now is working full-time with the community relations team. She will continue working with WWE’s community outreach and other related areas with the company.

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
