Brock Lesnar Arrives at WWE SummerSlam DRIVING A TRACTOR!

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 30, 2022

Just before the main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar arrived in the arena driving a tractor for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns.

WWE SummerSlam Live Results (July 30, 2022)

The following is ongoing live coverage of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Raw Women's [...]

— Caylon Knox Jul 30, 2022 08:21PM


Tags: #wwe #summerslam #results #brock lesnar

