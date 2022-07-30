Brock Lesnar Arrives at WWE SummerSlam DRIVING A TRACTOR!

Just before the main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar arrived in the arena driving a tractor for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns.
#CowboyBrock arrives at #SummerSlam in a TRACTOR!!!@BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/5V4GkrrSkS— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
#CowboyBrock made one heck of a #SummerSlam entrance!@BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/g2kEbYy1ce— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
