WWE SummerSlam Live Results (July 30, 2022)

The following is ongoing live coverage of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Raw Women's Championship

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Becky Lynch

With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch's theme song as "Big Time Becks" emerges from the back and begins making her way down to the ring for our first match of the main card here at SummerSlam.

She settles inside the ring, as does her opponent, the reigning and defending Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. "The EST of WWE" and "Big Time Becks" both look ready to get this party started. The referee calls for the bell and we're officially off-and-running.

Raw Women's Championship action kicks things off inside the squared circle this evening, as it's time to get "The Biggest Party of the Summer" underway.

We see some solid back-and-forth action from Belair and Lynch in the early goings. Within the first couple of minutes of the bout, we see it spill out to the floor where Lynch drives Belair shoulder-first into the steel ring barricade. She follows that up with a big leg drop before bringing the action back into the ring where she now enjoys a comfortable offensive lead.

"The Man" quickly hits an excellent Exploder Suplex once the bout returns inside the ring. She continues to capitalize on her growing offensive lead over the title-holder here in the first of many title matches scheduled for tonight's show.

Lynch remains in the offensive driver's seat for the next couple of minutes until she goes for a high spot that backfires, as she leaps off the top-rope looking to connect with a flying cross-body, only for Belair to move out of the way. As a result, Lynch crashes and burns.

It isn't much longer later when we see "The EST of WWE" show why she is the top dog in the Raw women's division, as she starts to put togrether a nice run of offense that includes a brutal KOD on the floor and culminates with her ultimately hitting an Avalanche Spanish Fly before hitting another KOD for the pin fall victory. With the win, Belair retains her Raw Women's Championship.

Once the match wraps up, we see the trio of Bayley, Io Shirai and Dakota Kai make their way down to the ring. The three look to ambush Belair with a sneak-attack from behind, however "The EST of WWE" gets some help from an unexpected source as Becky Lynch ends up coming to her aid and preventing her from a post-match beat down.

Winner and STILL Raw Women's Champion: Bianca Belair

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

We shoot back live inside Nissan Stadum and the two each make their respective ring entrances. With both guys settled into the squared circle, the bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one.

The Miz has Tommaso Ciampa and Maryse in his corner, and the two play a factor almost from the word "go" in this one.

Eventually we see AJ Styles even up the numbers game for Logan Paul, taking out Ciampa after he gets involved one time too-many.

Now with things back to being a fair one-on-one fight, we see Logan Paul start to go on an athletic showcase, displaying all that he has learned as he prepared for his first time stepping into the ring since his WWE debut back at WrestleMania 38.

We see Paul knock Miz out to the floor, where he lays him on top of the commentary table at ringside.

Logan rolls back into the ring and climbs up to the top-rope. He pauses just for a moment to soak things in and then he launches himself from the top-rope in the ring out to Miz, connecting with a picture-perfect frog splash that puts "The Most Must-See WWE Superstar" through the table.

Soon thereafter, Logan brings Miz back into the ring, only for Maryse to now hop up on the apron as she becomes the latest to play the distraction game with Paul.

As Logan is distracted with her, as well as the referee, we see Miz get a foreign object. He wraps a chain around his hand and heads over to where Logan is standing near the ropes.

Instead of things going as Miz planned, Logan avoids the big cheap shot and ends up countering by hitting The Miz with his own Skull Crushing Finale finisher. He goes for the follow-up pin attempt and gets the three-count victory.

Two matches on the two biggest stages WWE has to offer thus far in the short WWE career of Logan Paul -- and both were off-the-charts impressive for a newcomer to the industry.

Winner: Logan Paul

WWE United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Theory

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme song of the 2022 Mr. Money in the Bank -- Theory. He settles inside the ring and climbs to the top-rope in the corner, where he takes one of his trademark pre-match selfies.

Theory hangs back and now waits on the entrance of his opponent, the man who took the WWE United States Championship from him -- the reigning and defending champion coming into this, our second of many title matches scheduled for tonight's show -- "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley.

Lashley's theme hits and he emerges to a nice pop to the jam-packed venue here in Nashville, TN. He heads to the squared circle and settles inside of it as his entrance tune fades down. The referee calls for the bell and this match is now officially off-and-running.

We see Theory ambush Lashley with a cheap shot with his Money In The Bank briefcase to get this WWE U.S. title showdown off with a bang. Theory follows that up with some more offensive as the fans let him hear it -- getting on his case with loud boos.