Linda McMahon Responds To Reporter About Vince Mcmahon’s Retirement

Outkick is reporting that during the America First Policy Institute’s conference, Linda McMahon was asked by a reporter about her husband Vince McMahon retiring from WWE and what she thought.
Linda at first refused to comment, but then followed up with a brief statement saying, "You know what, he’ll just be deciding on how he’s going to spend his free time. I think that’s a good thing."
Vince’s daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs of WWE following his departure.
