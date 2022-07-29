WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Linda McMahon Responds To Reporter About Vince Mcmahon’s Retirement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 29, 2022

Linda McMahon Responds To Reporter About Vince Mcmahon's Retirement

Outkick is reporting that during the America First Policy Institute’s conference, Linda McMahon was asked by a reporter about her husband Vince McMahon retiring from WWE and what she thought.

Linda at first refused to comment, but then followed up with a brief statement saying, "You know what, he’ll just be deciding on how he’s going to spend his free time. I think that’s a good thing."

Vince’s daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs of WWE following his departure.

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #linda mcmahon

