Ric Flair Not Happy About Vince McMahon Leaving WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2022

Ric Flair Not Happy About Vince McMahon Leaving WWE

During a recent interview on Chris Van Vliet's "INSIGHT" podcast, Ric Flair discussed Vince McMahon resigning from WWE and his thoughts:

"I wasn't happy about it at all. I love Vince McMahon. I don't know what he's doing right now. But I feel like he'll have a hard time. He'll adjust, obviously. But he loved the business. He made us all who we are, from Hulk to everybody. I don't care what everybody thinks. He made us and I have nothing but respect for him.”

He added the following on advice he got from Vince:

"He said that I needed to get my shit straightened out because I was pretty wild, as people are well aware of, and I can be remembered for two things. I can either be the greatest wrestler of all time, or I could be some guy that pissed it away. You know, getting married too many times and he was with me through it all.”

