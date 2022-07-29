Top WWE Executives Attending Today's SummerSlam Tryouts

WWE will hold tryouts today in Nashville during SummerSlam 2022 weekend, with several athletes; Lenaya Griffi, Lea Simon Mitchell, Lamonte McDougle, Anna Keefer, Trevor Robbins and Derrian Gobourne all confirmed as taking part.
PWInsider reports that several WWE executives are at the tryouts, including Triple H, Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, and Jeremy Borash. The public can buy tickets for the first time ever.
