Update On WWE Cancelling Seth Rollins Vs Riddle At SummerSlam 2022

WWE announced earlier today that the match between Seth Rollins and Riddle for this Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event in Nashville was cancelled due to an injury suffered by Riddle on this past Monday's RAW.

Riddle is reported to have suffered a stinger leaving him unable to compete on Saturday.

Fightful Select is reporting that the injury is kayfabe, and that there are plans to have the match take place down the line but not at SummerSlam. The report adds the change was made due to "creative adjustments" to the lineup and that talent was informed Monday, with the plan for the match to possibly take place at Clash at the Castle in September, although things could always change.

Rollins tweeted the following on the news:

"For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday."