Jonathan Gresham Believes He Doesn't Need A Character To Get Over, Says He's Treated Unfairly Because Of His Race

Jonathan Gresham was recently interviewed by WrestlePurists, where he spoke about his views on the stereotypes of black wrestlers and other issues.

"It bothers me that you can have white guy number 1 with no character be great, but then you've got black guy, same 'oh he needs a character' but why? Why can't he just be a good wrestler? You've gotta be so much more than the other guy that's World Champion, doesn't have a character, he's good on the mic, sure, but he doesn't do anything other than wrist locks, hammerlocks, and some kicks. But black guy that does the same thing, I need a fucking character, I need all this extra stuff, like that's just the thing."

