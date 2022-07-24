Jonathan Gresham Reportedly "Cussed Out" Tony Khan, Requests His AEW/ROH Release

Fightful Select is reporting that Jonathan Gresham has requested his AEW/ROH release.

Gresham lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli during last night's ROH Death Before Dishonor. There is some speculation that he was not happy about having to drop the title. Fightful is also reporting that Gresham had a conversation "cussing out" Tony Khan.

Fightful added they were told from Gresham's side of things that he's done with wrestling for the foreseeable future after this month. Gresham is scheduled to be part of the card for Ric Flair's Last Match on Sunday, July 31, facing Nick Wayne, Alan Angels, and Konosuke Takeshita in a four-way match.