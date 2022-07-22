WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Cody Rhodes Provides Update On Injury During WWE Mattel San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2022

Cody Rhodes Provides Update On Injury During WWE Mattel San Diego Comic-Con Panel

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was in attendance at the WWE Mattel San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday and provided fans with an update on his injury status.

He appeared alongside Ciampa, Zelina Vega, and Sam Roberts and was asked about his recent surgery for the pectoral tendon he tore before his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. Check out some highlights below:

How he feels after surgery:

“I’m… okay. [My doctor] said he’s not going to give me a timeline because he’s afraid I’m going to jump it. [grins] So I’m going to try to jump it.”

On the timeline for return:

“I couldn’t win an arm wrestling contest right now.”

Possible Royal Rumble return:

 “You never know. We’ll see.”

Read more WWE news:

Cody Rhodes Wins ESPY Award For Best WWE Moment Of the Year

Cody Rhodes won an ESPY award for Best WWE Moment Of the Year during Wednesday night’s award show. Rhodes made his triumphant return d [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 21, 2022 08:21AM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77550/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π