Cody Rhodes Provides Update On Injury During WWE Mattel San Diego Comic-Con Panel

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was in attendance at the WWE Mattel San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday and provided fans with an update on his injury status.
He appeared alongside Ciampa, Zelina Vega, and Sam Roberts and was asked about his recent surgery for the pectoral tendon he tore before his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. Check out some highlights below:
“I’m… okay. [My doctor] said he’s not going to give me a timeline because he’s afraid I’m going to jump it. [grins] So I’m going to try to jump it.”
“I couldn’t win an arm wrestling contest right now.”
“You never know. We’ll see.”
