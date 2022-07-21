WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Wins ESPY Award For Best WWE Moment Of the Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 21, 2022

Cody Rhodes Wins ESPY Award For Best WWE Moment Of the Year

Cody Rhodes won an ESPY award for Best WWE Moment Of the Year during Wednesday night’s award show. Rhodes made his triumphant return during WrestleMania 38.

The moment trumped, The Undertaker being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Big E’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Bobby Lashley, and Steve Austin stunning the trio of Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee.

Congratulations Cody!

Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #espy #wrestlemania

