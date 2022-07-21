Cody Rhodes Wins ESPY Award For Best WWE Moment Of the Year

Cody Rhodes won an ESPY award for Best WWE Moment Of the Year during Wednesday night’s award show. Rhodes made his triumphant return during WrestleMania 38.
The moment trumped, The Undertaker being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Big E’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Bobby Lashley, and Steve Austin stunning the trio of Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee.
Congratulations Cody!
Congratulations to @CodyRhodes for winning the @ESPYS WWE Moment of the Year for his @WrestleMania return!https://t.co/tK4pw5pbfG pic.twitter.com/aINJzw90wJ— WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2022
