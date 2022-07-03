Israel Adesanya Pays Homage To The Undertaker At UFC 276

During Saturday's UFC 276, UFC star Israel Adesanya paid homage to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker while walking out for his fight against Jared Cannonier. Adesanya wore 'Taker's trademark cowboy hat, holding an urn with Cannonier's name on it, and even walked down to the Octagon to a rendition of The Deadman's theme.
Adesanya defeated Cannonier to retain the UFC middleweight title.
BT Sport posted a video of Adesanya's entrance:
⚡ 📸 PHOTO: The McMahon Family Appears At Tonight's UFC 276
The McMahon family was in attendance for the UFC 276 pay-per-view. Prior to the main event, Vince McMahon, his daughter Stephanie, Triple H [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 03, 2022 01:04AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com