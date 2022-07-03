WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Israel Adesanya Pays Homage To The Undertaker At UFC 276

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2022

During Saturday's UFC 276, UFC star Israel Adesanya paid homage to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker while walking out for his fight against Jared Cannonier. Adesanya wore 'Taker's trademark cowboy hat, holding an urn with Cannonier's name on it, and even walked down to the Octagon to a rendition of The Deadman's theme.

Adesanya defeated Cannonier to retain the UFC middleweight title.

BT Sport posted a video of Adesanya's entrance:

