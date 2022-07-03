📸 PHOTO: The McMahon Family Appears At Tonight's UFC 276

The McMahon family was in attendance for the UFC 276 pay-per-view.
Prior to the main event, Vince McMahon, his daughter Stephanie, Triple H, and Pat McAfee were shown on camera.
UFC 276 was taking place just a mere few minutes away from the site of the Money In The Bank pay-per-view so they were all able to make it just in time for the main event. As seen in the photo McAfee was wearing a neck brace as in an off-air segment he was attacked by Happy Corbin.
Vince McMahon, his daughter Stephanie, Triple H, and Pat McAfee were shown on camera at tonight's #UFC276 event. They were able to make the main event with #MITB a mere few minutes away! #WWE #UFC pic.twitter.com/9PHi3VMbgQ— BEN • WNS Wrestling News (@WNS_BenKerin) July 3, 2022
⚡ 📸 PHOTOS: What Happened After Money In The Bank Went Off Air
Jeffrey Harris of 411Mania.com was in attendance for WWE Money in the Bank tonight and is reporting that after the show went off the air Hap [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 03, 2022 12:53AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com