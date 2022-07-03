📸 PHOTO: The McMahon Family Appears At Tonight's UFC 276

The McMahon family was in attendance for the UFC 276 pay-per-view.

Prior to the main event, Vince McMahon, his daughter Stephanie, Triple H, and Pat McAfee were shown on camera.

UFC 276 was taking place just a mere few minutes away from the site of the Money In The Bank pay-per-view so they were all able to make it just in time for the main event. As seen in the photo McAfee was wearing a neck brace as in an off-air segment he was attacked by Happy Corbin.

Vince McMahon, his daughter Stephanie, Triple H, and Pat McAfee were shown on camera at tonight's #UFC276 event. They were able to make the main event with #MITB a mere few minutes away! #WWE #UFC pic.twitter.com/9PHi3VMbgQ — BEN • WNS Wrestling News (@WNS_BenKerin) July 3, 2022

