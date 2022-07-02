Miro Discusses Possibility Of Lana Appearing In AEW

Lana (CJ Perry) was released by WWE back in June of 2021 alongside several other WWE Superstars with the company citing budget cuts as their reason for the release. Since her departure from the company Perry has not been short of work, and there has been much speculation about the possibility of her joining he husband Miro in AEW.

In recent weeks she launched an exclusive content website, which delivered $20,000 worth of subscriptions in the first 24 hours alone. There is clearly a demand for her content. During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Miro, formally Rusev in WWE discussed the possibility of them reuniting on television.

“I think me and CJ [Lana] have always been money since the beginning. We’ve done this everywhere. We’ve gone from reality shows to other professional wrestling television shows … even “Drop The Mic,” we’ve done rapping shows and stuff like that.” "I know that this always works. But in my mind, the Redeemer’s mind, his wife is always there, so it’s a no-brainer for my gorgeous wife to join my team eventually"

