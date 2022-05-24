Former WWE Superstar Lana Is Making Some Serious Money

Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed since leaving WWE she is now crypto millionaire and a real estate mogul. She tweeted:

"Gratitude has turned me into a real estate mogul, owning 15 properties and becoming a crypto millionaire. I share this not out of arrogance but out of the most grateful & humble heart. Be kind, help others, work the hardest, don’t step on others to get further. Be grateful."

In addition to this Perry recently launched a new website offering fans the chance to subscribe for "exclusive content" of her in skimpy underwear. She reportedly made over $20,000 in just 24 hours.

It takes money to make money — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) May 24, 2022

