Naomi Posts First Update Since WWE Suspension

Sasha Banks and Naomi are currently "indefinitely suspended" from WWE following their shock walkout during RAW a few weeks ago. As a result of their actions, they were stripped of their women’s tag team championship. Both women have remained silent since the incident, however, Naomi broke her social media silence by sharing a video of her and husband Jimmy Uso on vaccion.
⚡ Join WNS: News Reporters Required For Main Site, Twitter and Instagram
WNS is looking for volunteers who would like to join our website to provide news coverage during weekly pro wrestling television. The role r [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 03, 2022 10:51AM
⚡ Lacey Evans Moved Back To WWE SmackDown Roster
WWE has made a roster switch for one of their recently returned Superstars. PWInsider reports that Lacey Evans is now on the SmackDown rost [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 03, 2022 09:03AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com