Naomi Posts First Update Since WWE Suspension

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

Sasha Banks and Naomi are currently "indefinitely suspended" from WWE following their shock walkout during RAW a few weeks ago. As a result of their actions, they were stripped of their women’s tag team championship. Both women have remained silent since the incident, however, Naomi broke her social media silence by sharing a video of her and husband Jimmy Uso on vaccion.

Tags: #wwe #naomi

