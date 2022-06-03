WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Lacey Evans Moved Back To WWE SmackDown Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

Lacey Evans Moved Back To WWE SmackDown Roster

WWE has made a roster switch for one of their recently returned Superstars.

PWInsider reports that Lacey Evans is now on the SmackDown roster. Evans was planned to be a heel on Monday's RAW but those plans were recently dropped. The company also nixed plans for her to feature on the Memorial Day edition of RAW.

Her last match on WWE television was on the February 15, 2021 episode of RAW.

Read more WWE news:

News On The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match

During this past Monday's WWE RAW, Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura won a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with a win over the Usos vi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 02, 2022 12:44PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #lacey evans

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76638/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π