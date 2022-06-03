Lacey Evans Moved Back To WWE SmackDown Roster

WWE has made a roster switch for one of their recently returned Superstars.
PWInsider reports that Lacey Evans is now on the SmackDown roster. Evans was planned to be a heel on Monday's RAW but those plans were recently dropped. The company also nixed plans for her to feature on the Memorial Day edition of RAW.
Her last match on WWE television was on the February 15, 2021 episode of RAW.
Read more WWE news:
⚡ News On The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match
During this past Monday's WWE RAW, Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura won a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with a win over the Usos vi [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 02, 2022 12:44PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com