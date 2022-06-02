WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

News On The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2022

News On The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match

During this past Monday's WWE RAW, Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura won a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with a win over the Usos via DQ.

In an update from Dave Meltzer during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the match may not actually take place at the Hell in a Cell premium live event this Sunday. The belief is that the match will take place at the Money in the Bank in Las Vegas on July 2 instead.

Read more WWE news:

Ric Flair Is Working With WWE Again

The legendary Ric Flair is back working with WWE on a new project which will look at his life and career. The documentary will feature "neve [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 01, 2022 04:37PM

 

Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76623/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π