News On The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match

During this past Monday's WWE RAW, Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura won a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with a win over the Usos via DQ.

In an update from Dave Meltzer during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the match may not actually take place at the Hell in a Cell premium live event this Sunday. The belief is that the match will take place at the Money in the Bank in Las Vegas on July 2 instead.

