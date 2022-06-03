Join WNS: News Reporters Required For Main Site, Twitter and Instagram

WNS is looking for volunteers who would like to join our website to provide news coverage during weekly pro wrestling television. The role requires weekly coverage during the following shows:

1. WNS News Coverage Role:

Monday's WWE RAW

Tuesday's WWE NXT

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling

Friday's WWE SmackDown / AEW Rampage

2. WNS Social Media Coverage Role:

Additionally, we're also looking for social media coverage reporter(s) who are interested in live-tweeting on our Twitter during any of the shows outlined above, and somebody who is interested in providing coverage on our Instagram page.

The role and requirements:

We're looking for a reporter(s) to cover the weekly broadcasts listed above and post news during these events, such as key segments, returns, debuts, event announcements, and all newsworthy points of interest that come out of any given television broadcast.

You will be required to be around every week during the live broadcast and have suitable means to watch the show you are covering. You will be able to write reports in your own words, and also be able to quickly and accurately post reports.

If you're applying for the social media role, you will have an understanding of Twitter and/or Instagram and how to effectively engage an audience.

Please only apply if you have a passion and interest in joining WNS, the role can be fun and will allow you to have your work seen by hundreds of thousands of people each and every week!

How to apply:

To apply email ben@wrestlingnewsource.com outlining why you would be suitable for the role, and any previous experience. Please let us know which show(s) you are able to cover on a weekly basis. Please put "WNS News Coverage Role" or "WNS Social Media Role" as the subject of your email.

WNS will only respond to those applicants they feel meet the criteria for the role.

Thank you for your interest.