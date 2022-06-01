WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 OFF-AIR FOOTAGE: CM Punk And Security Chase MJF Following His Shocking Promo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite was one of the hottest of the year so far, and MJF’s intense promo left everybody watching shocked to the core.

In some news that has made social media, in an off-screen moment, those in attendance at tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles witnessed CM Punk coming down to the ring after MJF's promo went off the air and chased him out with security. Maxwell grabbed his Burberry scarf before leaving through the crowd.

Footage of what happened can be viewed below:

Tags: #aew #dynamite #cm punk #mjf

