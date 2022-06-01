📺 OFF-AIR FOOTAGE: CM Punk And Security Chase MJF Following His Shocking Promo

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite was one of the hottest of the year so far, and MJF’s intense promo left everybody watching shocked to the core.

In some news that has made social media, in an off-screen moment, those in attendance at tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles witnessed CM Punk coming down to the ring after MJF's promo went off the air and chased him out with security. Maxwell grabbed his Burberry scarf before leaving through the crowd.

Footage of what happened can be viewed below:

My cousin just sent me this clip of MJF walking out the Forum being chased by security and CM Punk #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jM3XqkCf8c — Bryan Morales (@DonShmoney31) June 2, 2022

