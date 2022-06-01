📺 WATCH: Uncensored MJF Promo Calling Tony Khan A "F**king Mark"

As previously reported, on tonight's AEW Dynamite from Los Angles, MJF delivered an intense promo that will almost certainly go down in pro wrestling history.

During the promo, MJF addressed the burning issues he’s had with Tony Khan in recent months over his pay and the lack of respect get gets shown. The promo is believed to be a shoot promo, which has sparked a lot of interest especially given MJF used some pretty extreme language calling Khan a "fucking mark" and really didn't hold back on his thoughts.

Interestingly, AEW has not released any footage of the promo on their social media, but we do have the end portion which can be watched UNCENSORED below:

Read more on MJF's shock promo: