📺 WATCH: Uncensored MJF Promo Calling Tony Khan A "F**king Mark"

As previously reported, on tonight's AEW Dynamite from Los Angles, MJF delivered an intense promo that will almost certainly go down in pro wrestling history.
During the promo, MJF addressed the burning issues he’s had with Tony Khan in recent months over his pay and the lack of respect get gets shown. The promo is believed to be a shoot promo, which has sparked a lot of interest especially given MJF used some pretty extreme language calling Khan a "fucking mark" and really didn't hold back on his thoughts.
Interestingly, AEW has not released any footage of the promo on their social media, but we do have the end portion which can be watched UNCENSORED below:
MJF UNCENSORED!! 🤬— BEN • WNS Wrestling News (@WNS_BenKerin) June 2, 2022
“FIRE ME!!! FIRE ME!!!” 💣🔥#aew #mjf #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/mHyG1itAj0
⚡ MJF Delivered An Epic Promo On AEW Dynamite, Tells Tony Khan To Fire Him
MJF appeared on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles and delivered the promo of his life. MJF didn't hold back on his thoughts notin [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 01, 2022 08:53PM
⚡ AEW Dynamite Results – June 2, 2022
It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite and it’s our first look at AEW sin [...]— Jonny Knapp Jun 01, 2022 10:34PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com