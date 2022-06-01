MJF Delivered An Epic Promo On AEW Dynamite, Tells Tony Khan To Fire Him

MJF appeared on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles and delivered the promo of his life.

MJF didn't hold back on his thoughts noting there are a lot of executives in attendance for tonight's show, and it would be a real shame if something happened to cause embarrassment for Tony Khan.

He went on to tell viewers that he has gotten no respect in AEW despite carrying the company on his back. He said he doesn't want to be in AEW anymore and then launched into a tirade against fans who didn't show him any support during Double or Nothing weekend.

MJF noted he doesn't watch New Japan and he doesn’t care for star ratings. He also pointed out that he is the second biggest minute-for-minute draw in the company and Tony Khan doesn't pay him his true worth but has a lot of money for former WWE guys.

MJF demanded Khan fire him dropping an F-Bomb and his microphone cut with the promo ending there and the broadcast going to commercial.

The promo was one of the best MJF has delivered and will go down as one of the best in AEW history.