Sasha Banks-Naomi Situation Expected To Get Worse, WWE Management Reaction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 22, 2022

WWE announced during SmackDown that both Sasha Banks and Naomi are indefinitely suspended and that new Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned soon. This follows their walk out of the company on this past Monday's RAW over their creative direction.

There are no signs that the situation will be improving anytime soon. The duo have had their merchandise pulled and Facebook pages pulled, with reports both their contracts are set to expire soon. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that things are expected to get worse

"After talking to a few people, I gather this Sasha / Naomi situation is going to get worse before it gets any better. While the majority of the support online is in their favor, its quite the opposite with management."

Read more on this story:

Sasha Banks Had Frustrations That Ronda Rousey Replaced Her At WWE WrestleMania 38

As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi were upset with the creative direction for the originally planned six-pack challenge on this p [...]

