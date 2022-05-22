Sasha Banks Had Frustrations That Ronda Rousey Replaced Her At WWE WrestleMania 38

As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi were upset with the creative direction for the originally planned six-pack challenge on this past Monday's RAW where Naomi was supposed to win, which would’ve led to Naomi challenging RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

In regards to Banks, she was originally planned to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at this same show.

In an update on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reports that Banks was upset with WWE changing the original plans for her at WrestleMania 38. The original plan would have seen Banks challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at this show. However when Ronday Rousey returned it was promptly changed to Rousey vs. Flair.