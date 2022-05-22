Sasha Banks Had Frustrations That Ronda Rousey Replaced Her At WWE WrestleMania 38

As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi were upset with the creative direction for the originally planned six-pack challenge on this past Monday's RAW where Naomi was supposed to win, which would’ve led to Naomi challenging RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.
In regards to Banks, she was originally planned to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at this same show.
In an update on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reports that Banks was upset with WWE changing the original plans for her at WrestleMania 38. The original plan would have seen Banks challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at this show. However when Ronday Rousey returned it was promptly changed to Rousey vs. Flair.
“Sasha has always had issues, she was mad that Ronda got the WrestleMania spot…it was planned for Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair which was planned for months, I wrote about it. She got moved down and they gave her the tag belts as kinda like a concession because she got moved down. Okay, if you’re looking at it from only Sasha’s [side], they lied to me, right?
They didn’t know Ronda was going to agree to come back so soon after her pregnancy, but Ronda wanted to prove it because her mom did it and they also really wanted Ronda at WrestleMania because Ronda is the bigger star. But to not understand that they picked Ronda ahead of you for WrestleMania and get mad about it…yes did they tell you, yes. Does that make you a good team player no? If you don’t understand that Ronda is a much bigger star than you…. for that show [WrestleMania] there’s not a doubt Ronda is a much bigger star than Sasha Banks in that spot.”