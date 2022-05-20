Sasha Banks and Naomi SmackDown Status For Tonight

Sasha Banks and Naomi will not be featured on tonight's WWE SmackDown and are also not expected to be backstage following their walkout on Monday's WWE RAW.

PWInsider is reporting that neither of them are in town for SmackDown in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Naomi’s husband Jimmy Uso will of course be there to team up with his brother, Jey, as they go up against RKO Bro, Randy Orton and Riddle in a title unification match.

PWI is also reporting that they have been told by one of their readers that Banks was on the same flight as her going to Minneapolis from Orlando.

