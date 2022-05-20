WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Sasha Banks and Naomi SmackDown Status For Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

Sasha Banks and Naomi SmackDown Status For Tonight

Sasha Banks and Naomi will not be featured on tonight's WWE SmackDown and are also not expected to be backstage following their walkout on Monday's WWE RAW.

PWInsider is reporting that neither of them are in town for SmackDown in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Naomi’s husband Jimmy Uso will of course be there to team up with his brother, Jey, as they go up against RKO Bro, Randy Orton and Riddle in a title unification match.

PWI is also reporting that they have been told by one of their readers that Banks was on the same flight as her going to Minneapolis from Orlando.

Read more on Sasha Banks and Naomi:

Naomi’s WWE Contract Is Set To Expire Soon

In an interesting update on WWE Superstar Naomi following her walk out of WWE RAW this past Monday with her tag partner Sarah Banks, a repor [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 19, 2022 10:48AM

Cameron Believes Naomi Was Manipulated By Sasha Banks To Walk Out Of RAW Last Monday

Former Funkadactyl and WWE Superstar Cameron, who now goes by her real name of Ariana Andrew, spoke with SEScoops about Naomi walking out in [...]

— Guy Incognito May 18, 2022 01:19PM

 

Source: PWInsider

>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #sasha banks #naomi #smackdown
https://wrestlr.me/76339/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π