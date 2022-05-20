Triple H Is Back Working Full-Time In WWE, Announces More Performance Centers Are Coming

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Triple H is back full-time working in the corporate office. During his time out due to his health issues, Stephanie McMahon took on a lot of his duties, and now she is taking time out to spend with her family.

Meltzer noted during the recent WWE Q1 2022 earnings call Triple H noted that WWE is looking to create more Performance Centers internationally, with an announcement planned shortly.

"And this which is a bit of an update on what was said in the earnings call – Paul Levesque was at the company shareholder meeting on 5/19, just hours before Stephanie made her announcement. He said that they were looking at expanding and opening new Performance Centers both domestically and internationally and to expect an announcement soon"

