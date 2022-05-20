WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Is Back Working Full-Time In WWE, Announces More Performance Centers Are Coming

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

Triple H Is Back Working Full-Time In WWE, Announces More Performance Centers Are Coming

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Triple H is back full-time working in the corporate office. During his time out due to his health issues, Stephanie McMahon took on a lot of his duties, and now she is taking time out to spend with her family.

Meltzer noted during the recent WWE Q1 2022 earnings call Triple H noted that WWE is looking to create more Performance Centers internationally, with an announcement planned shortly.

"And this which is a bit of an update on what was said in the earnings call – Paul Levesque was at the company shareholder meeting on 5/19, just hours before Stephanie made her announcement. He said that they were looking at expanding and opening new Performance Centers both domestically and internationally and to expect an announcement soon"

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

