The Latest On Stephanie McMahon’s Leave Of Absence From WWE

On Thursday, Chief Brand Officer (CBO) of WWE Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she will be taking a "leave of absence" from the majority of her responsibilities at WWE to take time out to focus on her family.

In an update, Stephanie McMahon will resume her duties as WWE’s Chief Brand Officer in the future, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer reports that decision for her to take some time out was "100 percent" Stephanie’s choice and it "had been coming for some time, not something that just happened out of nowhere."

The shock and surprise of her decision ultimately came down to the fact that "virtually nobody knew anything" apart from her close circle, which has naturally caused a lot of speculation, although Meltzer has made it clear she "was not forced or pressured" to make the decision.

It was also reported yesterday, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan will pick up most of Stephanie’s duties with immediate effect.

