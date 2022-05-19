WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Reaction To Stephanie McMahon Taking "Leave Of Absence" From WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2022

We reported on Thursday, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she would be stepping away from WWE for a while in a "leave of absence" so she can focus on her family.

The news is particularly surprising given her work ethic and commitment to the company is described as that of her father, Vince McMahon who rarely takes time out. PWInsider is reporting only those in her "most inner circle" knew she would be making the announcement today and many are "shocked and taken aback" by the news.

Her husband, Triple H suffered heart issues last year and also stepped back from the majority of his duties to focus on his recovery.

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 19, 2022 05:18PM


