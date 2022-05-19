Backstage Reaction To Stephanie McMahon Taking "Leave Of Absence" From WWE

We reported on Thursday, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she would be stepping away from WWE for a while in a "leave of absence" so she can focus on her family.

The news is particularly surprising given her work ethic and commitment to the company is described as that of her father, Vince McMahon who rarely takes time out. PWInsider is reporting only those in her "most inner circle" knew she would be making the announcement today and many are "shocked and taken aback" by the news.

Her husband, Triple H suffered heart issues last year and also stepped back from the majority of his duties to focus on his recovery.

